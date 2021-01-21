Chinese buyers are snapping up Australian wool after Beijing lifted this year’s wool import quota. Photo: Getty Images Chinese buyers are snapping up Australian wool after Beijing lifted this year’s wool import quota. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese buyers are snapping up Australian wool after Beijing lifted this year’s wool import quota. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: Beijing raises wool import quota, but move not seen as sign of warming ties

  • Chinese buyers led the way in purchases of Australian wool at recent auctions
  • There had been concerns that exports of wool could be dampened by the recent strong rise in the Australian dollar

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 21 Jan, 2021

