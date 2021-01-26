Australia’s bumper sale of wheat to China in December accounted for a third of all wheat exported from Australia, and was its largest-ever monthly wheat export to any single country. Photo: Reuters Australia’s bumper sale of wheat to China in December accounted for a third of all wheat exported from Australia, and was its largest-ever monthly wheat export to any single country. Photo: Reuters
Australia’s bumper sale of wheat to China in December accounted for a third of all wheat exported from Australia, and was its largest-ever monthly wheat export to any single country. Photo: Reuters
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: wheat shipments to grain-hungry China surge as total 2020 exports just shy of record high

  • Australian goods exported to China reached A$145.2 billion for 2020 despite a year rife with tariffs and trade restrictions, according to preliminary figures
  • Australia shipped 600,000 tonnes of wheat to China last month – the largest-ever monthly wheat export total from Australia to any single country

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:25am, 26 Jan, 2021

