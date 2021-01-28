Chilean authorities are going all-out to protect the reputation of its cherries – one of the country’s key exports to China. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s cherry sales suffer ‘devastating blow’ after reports of coronavirus contamination scare consumers
- Positive coronavirus test in Jiangsu province threatens nationwide cherry sales during peak season ahead of Lunar New Year holiday, when cherries are given as gifts
- Origin of contaminated cherries not disclosed, but Chilean authorities have sprung into damage-control mode, splashing out US$1.5 million to tell Chinese that its crucial export is safe
