China and New Zealand completed a review and expansion of their free-trade agreement on Wednesday, a month after Beijing and Canberra abandoned an opportunity to do the same. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations: Canberra’s approach based on ‘assessment of national interests’ despite New Zealand critique
- Australia Trade Minister Dan Tehan said on Thursday that his trade policy will be guided by the three P’s of proactivity, principle and patience
- A day earlier, his New Zealand counterpart Damien O’Connor seemingly questioned Canberra’s approach amid its 10-month dispute with Beijing
Topic | China-Australia relations
