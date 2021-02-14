Roughly 1.5 tonnes of iron ore are required to produce one tonne of steel. Photo: Shutterstock Roughly 1.5 tonnes of iron ore are required to produce one tonne of steel. Photo: Shutterstock
Trade
China Economy

Explainer |
How iron ore is powering China’s infrastructure boom, and why securing new sources is so vitally important

  • China’s appetite for steel has surpassed 1 billion tonnes a year, but it is becoming increasingly expensive to source the key ingredient – iron ore – from abroad
  • Some say Chinese demand for iron ore will fall as the pandemic stimulus starts to wear off, but China is proactively looking for alternative sources

Su-Lin Tan
Brian Peach and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 14 Feb, 2021

