In 2019, about 57 per cent of China’s thermal coal imports and 40 per cent of its coking coal came from Australia, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations: allowing coal ships to dock on humanitarian grounds not seen as softening of import ban

  • China unofficially stopped importing Australian coal – both thermal coal used for electricity generation and coking coal – in October amid escalating tensions
  • Eight vessels have been given permission to dock at three northern ports in China on humanitarian grounds with some ships having been at sea since June

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 1:30pm, 11 Feb, 2021

