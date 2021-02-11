In 2019, about 57 per cent of China’s thermal coal imports and 40 per cent of its coking coal came from Australia, according to Chinese customs data. Photo: Xinhua
China-Australia relations: allowing coal ships to dock on humanitarian grounds not seen as softening of import ban
- China unofficially stopped importing Australian coal – both thermal coal used for electricity generation and coking coal – in October amid escalating tensions
- Eight vessels have been given permission to dock at three northern ports in China on humanitarian grounds with some ships having been at sea since June
Topic | China-Australia relations
