China slapped tariffs of up to 212 per cent on Australian wine in November after Canberra led calls for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan. Photo: Reuters
China-Australia relations: Chinese tariffs weighing heavy on world’s largest listed winemaker after profits plunge
- China imposed up to 212 per cent tariffs on Australian wine in November amid the ongoing dispute between the two trading partners
- On Wednesday, Treasury Wine Estates said net profit attributable in the half year that ended on December 31 tumbled 43 per cent to A$120.9 million (US$94 million)
