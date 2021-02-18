China dominates the global rare earth production, with the United States, Australia and Myanmar distant contenders. Photo: Reuters
China’s rare earth export curbs push Australian miner to fast track Africa project as nations step up diversification plans
- Concerns over China’s intentions were heightened when sources said Beijing could restrict exports to US, a move that could hurt the weapons-making industry
- China dominates global rare earth production, but a new Export Control Law took effect in December, limiting the export of sensitive materials and technology
