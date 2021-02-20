The change in the power generation mix was driven by China’s wind power capacity rising by 178 per cent, its solar energy capacity by 60 per cent and its hydropower capacity by 217 per cent, the report from Fitch Ratings said. Photo: Xinhua
China’s carbon neutral push gathers pace as coal-fired power plants drop below 50 per cent for first time
- China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of coal, but it has committed to achieving carbon neutrality in 2060
- Fitch Ratings report shows a surge in the use of wind, solar and hydropower, although coal-fired generators still produced 60 per cent of the power last year
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
The change in the power generation mix was driven by China’s wind power capacity rising by 178 per cent, its solar energy capacity by 60 per cent and its hydropower capacity by 217 per cent, the report from Fitch Ratings said. Photo: Xinhua