China-Australia relations: bad weather and seasonal slowdowns weigh on key exports such as iron ore

  • Throughout January, the ports authority in Australia’s Pilbara mining region issued several cyclone warnings, resulting in iron ore production being seasonally low to start the year
  • There was also less demand from Chinese steel mills last month due to unusually cold weather and a coronavirus outbreak in Hebei

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 6:15pm, 23 Feb, 2021

