A man in Beijing walks by an advertisment promoting imported beef from Australia. The Australian beef trade with China had a tumultuous 2020 due to the trade suspensions of five processing plants. Photo: AP
China-Australia relations: bad weather and seasonal slowdowns weigh on key exports such as iron ore
- Throughout January, the ports authority in Australia’s Pilbara mining region issued several cyclone warnings, resulting in iron ore production being seasonally low to start the year
- There was also less demand from Chinese steel mills last month due to unusually cold weather and a coronavirus outbreak in Hebei
Topic | China-Australia relations
A man in Beijing walks by an advertisment promoting imported beef from Australia. The Australian beef trade with China had a tumultuous 2020 due to the trade suspensions of five processing plants. Photo: AP