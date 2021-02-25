China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: more than 23,000 litres of wine stopped at Chinese ports as trade spat continues
- Batches of wine from Penfolds and Badger’s Brook Estate are the latest to be held up at Chinese ports, reportedly over labelling issues
- Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, but a top Chinese trade official on Wednesday expressed interest in restoring ties
Topic | China economy
China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE