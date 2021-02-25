China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: more than 23,000 litres of wine stopped at Chinese ports as trade spat continues

  • Batches of wine from Penfolds and Badger’s Brook Estate are the latest to be held up at Chinese ports, reportedly over labelling issues
  • Beijing has unofficially banned several Australian imports, but a top Chinese trade official on Wednesday expressed interest in restoring ties

Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:20am, 25 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE
China has unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE