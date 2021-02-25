President Joe Biden signed an executive order for a broad review of US supply chains with the aim of reducing reliance on foreign products. Photo: TNS President Joe Biden signed an executive order for a broad review of US supply chains with the aim of reducing reliance on foreign products. Photo: TNS
President Joe Biden signed an executive order for a broad review of US supply chains with the aim of reducing reliance on foreign products. Photo: TNS
China economy
Biden push to reduce US dependence on foreign suppliers in key sectors ‘faces many hurdles’

  • US president has ordered a review of American supply chains for critical products including semiconductors, with China clearly a target
  • Observers say relocating production will be difficult and warn the move could have an impact on Chinese high-end electronics in the near term

Jodi Xu Klein in New York, He Huifeng in Guangdong and Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 9:48pm, 25 Feb, 2021

