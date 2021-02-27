China’s strong demand for overseas-made infant formula started in 2008 after the so-called melamine scandal, when 300,000 children were poisoned after drinking contaminated products. Photo: Bloomberg China’s strong demand for overseas-made infant formula started in 2008 after the so-called melamine scandal, when 300,000 children were poisoned after drinking contaminated products. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s strong demand for overseas-made infant formula started in 2008 after the so-called melamine scandal, when 300,000 children were poisoned after drinking contaminated products. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s health-conscious consumers push liquid milk imports to ‘major milestones’ at expense of infant formula

  • The average consumer in China drank five times as much milk last year than in 2012, with both exporters and Chinese dairy companies benefiting from the demand
  • Liquid milk sales from New Zealand, the European Union and Australia boomed last year, but demand for infant milk formula continued to slowly decline

Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 6:08am, 27 Feb, 2021

