Electricity generation and rail cargo volume in China have surged in the two months of the year. Photo: AFP
China’s post-Covid economic recovery intact in January and February, but rebound not yet ‘solid’, NDRC says
- Electricity generation and rail cargo volume in China have surged in the two months, showing a continued rebound from the coronavirus pandemic a year ago
- Despite the strong numbers, China’s top economic planning agency says consumer spending is still subdued and there are challenges in the global economy
Topic | China economy
Electricity generation and rail cargo volume in China have surged in the two months of the year. Photo: AFP