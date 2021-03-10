The supply of lithium-ion batteries has become increasingly critical, given their use in smartphones and electric vehicles. Photo: Xinhua
EV battery supply chain firms seek diversification as Biden order shines more light on China reliance
- Australian-listed BlackEarth and its German partner LuxCarbon GmbH have joined the European Battery Alliance
- The move came two weeks after US President Joe Biden ordered a review of American supply chains for critical products crucial to the tech and defence sectors
