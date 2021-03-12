Tsingshan Holding Group’s Australian partner in Indonesia, Nickel Mines, said the success in turning nickel pig iron into nickel matte through the “rotary kiln electric furnace” method was evidence of market leading innovation. Photo: Xinhua
China’s electric vehicle battery supply chain dominance enhanced with nickel production innovation
- Tsingshan Holding Group said last week that it will be able to provide a new flow of nickel matte from its Indonesian operations
- Nickel is a key metal needed in the production of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles
