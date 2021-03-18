In addition to its carbon neutrality goal, China has pledged to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by “at least” 65 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030. Photo: Getty Images
China’s carbon neutral ‘transformation’ could cost US$6.4 trillion, but plan has ‘Achilles’ heel’
- Solar, wind, storage and nuclear power projects are set to take centre stage, according to a report by energy analysts Wood Mackenzie
- But China faces challenges in securing certain supplies of critical raw materials, mainly copper, aluminium, nickel, cobalt and lithium
