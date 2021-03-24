Coal imports into China for the first two months of 2021 fell nearly 40 per cent compared to a year ago, according to China customs data. Photo: Xinhua
China coal: Australia ban continues to weigh on supply, imports down 40 per cent even as Russia moves to fill gap
- Coal imports into China for the first two months of 2021 fell nearly 40 per cent compared to a year ago, with the ban on Australian imports now in its sixth month
- New restrictions at the border with Mongolia have also slowed down coking coal deliveries into China, although Russia is looking to take advantage of the shifting trade politics to ramp up its exports of coal to China
