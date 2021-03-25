Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST
Australian lithium miner ready for ‘dynamic shift’ in EV battery supply chain amid US-China tensions
- Australian miner Hawkstone Mining has successfully produced battery-grade raw lithium at its Big Sandy Sedimentary Lithium Project in Arizona
- Lithium is a keystone metal in the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EVs) batteries, while battery-grade lithium carbonate is used to make the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs
