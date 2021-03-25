Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST
Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST
Electric cars
Economy /  China Economy

Australian lithium miner ready for ‘dynamic shift’ in EV battery supply chain amid US-China tensions

  • Australian miner Hawkstone Mining has successfully produced battery-grade raw lithium at its Big Sandy Sedimentary Lithium Project in Arizona
  • Lithium is a keystone metal in the manufacturing of electric vehicle (EVs) batteries, while battery-grade lithium carbonate is used to make the cathode material for lithium-ion batteries used in EVs

Topic |   Electric cars
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:30am, 25 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST
Hawkstone’s Big Sandy project, significant due to its location within a key battery production corridor in the US and to the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, can now move to drilling and the design of a production plant. Photo: SCMPOST
READ FULL ARTICLE