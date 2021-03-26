China is looking to rebuild its pig population that was devastated by African swine fever. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: exploding Australian wheat exports step up to meet high demand despite tensions
- China’s purchases of wheat from Australia over the first two months of the year were 479.3 per cent more than the amount acquired over the same period last year
- China’s strong demand for wheat is a result of an increased feed requirements to accommodate the rapid recovery of its domestic pig production, its Ministry of Commerce said
