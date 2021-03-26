China unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal in November last year amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Photo: AFP
developing | China-Australia relations: Beijing officially slaps duties on Australian wine after concluding anti-dumping probe
- Anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent will be imposed on Australian wines in containers of 2 litres or less
- The duties – higher than temporary tariffs in November last year – will be applied for five years from March 28
Topic | China-Australia relations
