China unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal in November last year amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Photo: AFP China unofficially restricted several Australian imports including wine, barley and coal in November last year amid deteriorating relations between the two countries. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: Beijing officially slaps duties on Australian wine after concluding anti-dumping probe

  • Anti-dumping duties of between 116.2 per cent and 218.4 per cent will be imposed on Australian wines in containers of 2 litres or less
  • The duties – higher than temporary tariffs in November last year – will be applied for five years from March 28

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin TanOrange Wang
Su-Lin Tan  and Orange Wang

Updated: 5:09pm, 26 Mar, 2021

