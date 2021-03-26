The Ever Given, a ship that is longer than the Eiffel Tower and can carry 20,000-containers, has not moved since its grounding in the Suez Canal on Tuesday. Photo: AP The Ever Given, a ship that is longer than the Eiffel Tower and can carry 20,000-containers, has not moved since its grounding in the Suez Canal on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Trade
Suez Canal blockage disrupts global supply chains, commodity flows, but unlikely to set back Covid-19 recovery

  • Disruptions to manufacturing supply chains and container flows, higher shipping costs and short-term inventory shortages are likely following the blockage in Egypt’s Suez Canal
  • The Ever Given, a container ship that is longer than the Eiffel Tower, shows no signs of budging after it became stuck on Tuesday, causing a massive traffic jam at a world trade chokepoint

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 7:58pm, 26 Mar, 2021

