The Ever Given, a ship that is longer than the Eiffel Tower and can carry 20,000-containers, has not moved since its grounding in the Suez Canal on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Suez Canal blockage disrupts global supply chains, commodity flows, but unlikely to set back Covid-19 recovery
- Disruptions to manufacturing supply chains and container flows, higher shipping costs and short-term inventory shortages are likely following the blockage in Egypt’s Suez Canal
- The Ever Given, a container ship that is longer than the Eiffel Tower, shows no signs of budging after it became stuck on Tuesday, causing a massive traffic jam at a world trade chokepoint
