Suez Canal blockage: China to see minor raw material disruptions, but accident further exposes ‘risks’ of global supply chains

  • The Suez Canal blockage will have limited impact on China’s economy, but may prompt firms to once again consider diversifying global supply chains
  • The ultra-large container ship Ever Given has broken free from the banks of the Suez Canal after a five-day salvage effort, but the rescue mission is still under way

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 8:47pm, 29 Mar, 2021

The ultra-large container ship Ever Given has been partially freed from the banks of the Suez Canal after a five-day salvage effort. Photo: Reuters
