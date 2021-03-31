China’s block on Australian wine continues amid a protracted dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia relations: more than 11,000 litres of wine detained in Shenzhen as ban continues
- Australian wine from Bunnamagoo Estate and private supplier Lindsdale are the latest batches to be held up at Chinese ports
- The seizures last month came just weeks before China officially slapped anti-dumping duties of up to 218.4 per cent on some Australian wines
Topic | China-Australia relations
China’s block on Australian wine continues amid a protracted dispute between the two countries. Photo: EPA-EFE