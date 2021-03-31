The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s advanced manufacturing upgrade backed to gather pace, driven by top priority status in five-year plan
- Beijing outlined a comprehensive plan to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities by 2025 via eight priority areas, including robotics, aircraft engines, new energy vehicles and smart cars
- Hi-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing outperformed overall manufacturing in March’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI)
Topic | China manufacturing
The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February. Photo: Bloomberg