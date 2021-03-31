The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February. Photo: Bloomberg The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February. Photo: Bloomberg
The official manufacturing PMI – a survey of sentiment among factory owners in the world’s second-largest economy – rose to 51.9 in March from 50.6 in February. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s advanced manufacturing upgrade backed to gather pace, driven by top priority status in five-year plan

  • Beijing outlined a comprehensive plan to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities by 2025 via eight priority areas, including robotics, aircraft engines, new energy vehicles and smart cars
  • Hi-tech manufacturing and equipment manufacturing outperformed overall manufacturing in March’s official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI)

Sidney Leng , Karen Yeung , Su-Lin Tan  and Orange Wang

Updated: 3:10pm, 31 Mar, 2021

