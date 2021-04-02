Exports in Asia are expected to grow by 8.4 per cent this year, with China to account for most. Photo: AFP
China, Asia to fill bulk of surging US demand for goods in 2021 as global trade rebounds from coronavirus, WTO says
- North America will drive demand in merchandise trade this year, with US imports set to rise by 11.4 per cent after tumbling 6.1 per cent last year, the World Trade Organization (WTO) says
- Most demand for imports will be met by producers in China and across Asia, where exports are expected to grow by 8.4 per cent this year
Topic | Trade
