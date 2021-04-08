Trade minister Dan Tehan says Australian businesses, the government and academia can work together to increase trade in Asia via a “Team Australia’’ approach. Photo: Getty Images Trade minister Dan Tehan says Australian businesses, the government and academia can work together to increase trade in Asia via a “Team Australia’’ approach. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: trade minister Dan Tehan says businesses must help Canberra repair ties with Beijing

  • Detailed report says Australian businesses, the government and academia can work together to increase trade in Asia as part of a ‘Team Australia’ approach
  • But one expert says businesses cannot be expected to take lead on diplomacy while the government keeps making ‘diplomatic blunders’

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:19am, 8 Apr, 2021

