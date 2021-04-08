Trade minister Dan Tehan says Australian businesses, the government and academia can work together to increase trade in Asia via a “Team Australia’’ approach. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: trade minister Dan Tehan says businesses must help Canberra repair ties with Beijing
- Detailed report says Australian businesses, the government and academia can work together to increase trade in Asia as part of a ‘Team Australia’ approach
- But one expert says businesses cannot be expected to take lead on diplomacy while the government keeps making ‘diplomatic blunders’
Topic | China-Australia relations
