“But again, those relationships can’t be achieved as the product of a less free and a less open Indo-Pacific,” Morrison added. “So, our objectives here are very clear, and we would be keen to work with China to those ends, as we’ve consistently said, and so we’ll continue to work positively to that end and we would welcome discussions that are about those objectives.”

Australia, more than any other OECD country, enjoys a complementary rather than competitive economy with China. This makes us natural economic partners. Political differences should not poison that opportunity Percy Allan

One Canberra observer said Morrison could be looking to tread a “middle path” with China that diverges somewhat from the interests of its allies, in particular, the United States.

Advertisement

“It certainly looks less combative and more respectful in normalising our relations with China,” said Percy Allan, a visiting professor at the Institute of Public Policy and Governance at the University of Technology Sydney and a former secretary of the New South Wales Treasury.

“Australia, more than any other [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] country, enjoys a complementary rather than competitive economy with China. This makes us natural economic partners. Political differences should not poison that opportunity.”

Morrison’s comments came before the Chinese embassy press conference on Wednesday, an event which attracted a backlash from human rights groups, who called it a “cover up” by the Chinese government.

Australian trade minister Dan Tehan Wang Wentao, also confirmed on the same day that his January letter to his counterpart, Chinese commerce ministerwhen Wang commenced his new role, remained unanswered.

Australian exports including coal, wine and barley. The two countries have been embroiled in a year-long conflict that escalated last April when Australia pushed for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus without consulting Beijing. Since then, China has imposed a range of trade actions against

Tehan, in launching a new report on Wednesday on how to pave the way for better economic ties with China and Asia, also reiterated the Australian government wanted a positive relationship with China and that engagement also meant “agreeing to disagree”.

Advertisement

He maintained the same message in response to comments from China’s ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, who warned that China would “respond in kind” if Canberra joined international sanctions on Chinese officials accused of human rights abuses.

01:26 US, UK, EU and Canada imposed sanctions ‘based on lies’, says China

Australia’s trade minister told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that sovereignty and national interest were non-negotiable, but added “that doesn’t mean that we can’t have productive relationships. Good friends always are able to have very difficult conversations”.

Advertisement

During the Chinese embassy press conference, ambassador Cheng said people should not be under the illusion “that China would swallow the bitter pill” of others meddling in its internal affairs, nor attempts to mount a “pressure” campaign.

“Those who spread these rumours against China and against Xinjiang, or lies, are futile [sic],” Cheng said.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese embassy also defended its position when the Australian and New Zealand governments supported sanctions by Canada, the European Union, Britain and the US against China, saying the allegations “once again fully expose the deep-seated ideological prejudices and the despicable tactic of smearing China on the Australian side”.

Advertisement

Allan added that the governments of both countries – coming from different political systems – must seek to resolve their differences in inter-government communications before ventilating them publicly. Anything else, particularly a hostile approach, could provoke paranoia, xenophobia and possibly war.

“China is an autocracy, but we should not underestimate the pride of the Chinese people in their country lifting itself out of abject poverty and becoming a superpower. This is the reality we have to deal with,” he said.

Advertisement

On Thursday, signs of goodwill continued as China’s consulate-general in Sydney attended a tree planting ceremony to commemorate the link between the Australian state of New South Wales and the Chinese province of Guangdong.