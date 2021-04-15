International logistics group DHL Express said in a new report on Tuesday that the momentum in e-commerce trade increased during the pandemic and was expected to accelerate in the coming years. Photo: AFP International logistics group DHL Express said in a new report on Tuesday that the momentum in e-commerce trade increased during the pandemic and was expected to accelerate in the coming years. Photo: AFP
China trade: B2B e-commerce booms as world looks to get back outside and resume ‘normal life’

  • Demand for household products and outdoor sporting goods through online Chinese B2B channels surged during the first quarter, surpassing demand for masks and sanitisers
  • Despite ongoing trade tensions and the global economic softening caused by the pandemic, China’s B2B trade continues to defy barriers

Updated: 7:15am, 15 Apr, 2021

