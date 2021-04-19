One year ago, Beijing and Canberra kicked off a war of words that has seen a number of Australian products banned or detained by China. Photo: Getty Images One year ago, Beijing and Canberra kicked off a war of words that has seen a number of Australian products banned or detained by China. Photo: Getty Images
One year ago, Beijing and Canberra kicked off a war of words that has seen a number of Australian products banned or detained by China. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: on first anniversary of trade conflict, hay-import licences bedevil Australian exporters

  • China’s import permits for 25 Australian hay exporters have not been renewed two months after their expiration
  • Hay-licence problems are just the latest in a series of trade difficulties resulting from the war of words that erupted one year ago between Canberra and Beijing over the coronavirus origin

Su-Lin Tan  and Orange Wang

Updated: 4:30am, 19 Apr, 2021

