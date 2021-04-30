US coal exports to China more than doubled between February and March. Photo: AP
China’s imports of US coal, Canadian barley continue to climb amid ban on Australian exports
- US coal exports to China more than doubled between February and March, moving Beijing closer to meeting US-China trade deal obligations and filling a hole created by a ban on Australian imports
- Canada has been another beneficiary of China-Australia trade tensions, with barley exports to China more than doubling during the current harvest season compared to the previous one
