China’s imports of US coal, Canadian barley continue to climb amid ban on Australian exports

  • US coal exports to China more than doubled between February and March, moving Beijing closer to meeting US-China trade deal obligations and filling a hole created by a ban on Australian imports
  • Canada has been another beneficiary of China-Australia trade tensions, with barley exports to China more than doubling during the current harvest season compared to the previous one

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:44am, 30 Apr, 2021

