Australia will review the 99-year lease of Darwin Port by a Chinese firm, on national security grounds. Photo: Handout Australia will review the 99-year lease of Darwin Port by a Chinese firm, on national security grounds. Photo: Handout
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: ripping up Chinese firm’s Darwin Port lease could cost Canberra

  • A revocation of the 99-year deal on national security grounds could have serious financial and commercial ramifications
  • Lease by Landbridge Group began in 2015 and triggered a sharp reply from Washington over not being consulted about the deal

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 4:30am, 4 May, 2021

