Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: suspended talks ‘unfortunate’ tit-for-tat retaliation but Canberra can ‘consider itself lucky’
- China ‘indefinitely suspended’ the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue on Thursday amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Canberra
- Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb said it would now be difficult to resolves differences without face-to-face talks
China-Australia relations
