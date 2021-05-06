Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP
Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: suspended talks ‘unfortunate’ tit-for-tat retaliation but Canberra can ‘consider itself lucky’

  • China ‘indefinitely suspended’ the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue on Thursday amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Canberra
  • Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb said it would now be difficult to resolves differences without face-to-face talks

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 5:22pm, 6 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP
Former Australian trade minister Andrew Robb took part in the inaugural China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue in 2014. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE