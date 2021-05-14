Many Chinese businesses are sticking close to the reliably large Chinese market as the external environment becomes more hostile. Photo: STR via AFP
Chinese firms outpace regional counterparts in ‘de-risking’ supply chains as trend grows in Asia-Pacific, survey finds
- Poll of 800 business leaders in Asia-Pacific region suggests geopolitical and regulatory risks are overtaking cost as a determining factor
- China’s leadership has been very vocal in wanting to diversify supply chains away from risky external environments, with an inward-looking approach
Topic | China trade
