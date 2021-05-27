China’s Landbridge Group has made its first public comments since calls in Australia to axe the company’s lease of Darwin Port (pictured) on national security grounds. Photo: Handout
China-Australia relations: Landbridge vows to protect ‘legally binding’ Darwin Port deal if political pressure persists
- China’s Landbridge Group says Australia is sending the message that it does not want foreign investment, by threatening to tear up Darwin Port lease
- Australian politicians’ opposition to Landbridge’s 99-year lease grew out of Washington’s concerns over not being consulted before the deal was signed in 2015
Topic | China economy
China’s Landbridge Group has made its first public comments since calls in Australia to axe the company’s lease of Darwin Port (pictured) on national security grounds. Photo: Handout