Australian trade minister Dan Tehan says sales of Australian wine in markets such as the Netherlands and South Korea increased from January to March. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: wine is heading to Taiwan and other ‘non-traditional markets’, but Canberra says exports still way down

  • Value of Australian wine shipments to new destinations is far from matching the A$1 billion (US$748 million) worth of lost annual exports to China
  • Canberra hopes formal complaint with World Trade Organization will force conversation with Beijing about anti-dumping tariffs, but a resolution could take years

Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 5:40am, 22 Jun, 2021

