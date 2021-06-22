Australian trade minister Dan Tehan says sales of Australian wine in markets such as the Netherlands and South Korea increased from January to March. Photo: Getty Images
China-Australia relations: wine is heading to Taiwan and other ‘non-traditional markets’, but Canberra says exports still way down
- Value of Australian wine shipments to new destinations is far from matching the A$1 billion (US$748 million) worth of lost annual exports to China
- Canberra hopes formal complaint with World Trade Organization will force conversation with Beijing about anti-dumping tariffs, but a resolution could take years
