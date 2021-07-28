New research shows that Australia has a lot of work to do in finding alternative destinations for its wine that is no longer going to China amid protectionist duties. Photo: Bloomberg New research shows that Australia has a lot of work to do in finding alternative destinations for its wine that is no longer going to China amid protectionist duties. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China-Australia relations: plunging wine exports don’t ‘spell doom and gloom’, but new markets crucial

  • Total cost of China’s anti-dumping measures to Australia could reach A$2.4 billion (US$1.77 billion) over five-year period, new research finds
  • Australia’s industry bodies must find alternative destinations for wine that is not going to China amid protectionist duties, agricultural research arm says

Topic |   China-Australia relations
Su-Lin Tan
Su-Lin Tan

Updated: 4:57am, 28 Jul, 2021

