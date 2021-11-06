Xueshan Art Town in Yunnan province was built with 3.5 billion yuan worth of investment, but it is now a ghost town. Photo: Weibo
China cracks down on ‘characteristic towns’ that misused land, real estate while racking up massive debt
- An initiative to develop towns outside megacities was launched five years ago as part of China’s urbanisation push, but improper planning has plagued projects
- Latest move comes as Beijing is striving to reduce high local government debt and excess that collectively pose a serious threat to China’s economy
Topic | China property
Xueshan Art Town in Yunnan province was built with 3.5 billion yuan worth of investment, but it is now a ghost town. Photo: Weibo