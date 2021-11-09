China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP
Economists warn that Beijing’s harsh medicine for property sector and local government debt could cause chaos
- Beijing’s stricter regulation of local government borrowing and real estate developers increase the risks that some of them may run out of cash, analysts say
- Defusing financial risk was one of three economic priorities set by Chinese President Xi Jinping four years ago, which has seen scrutiny of hidden local government debts
Topic | China property
