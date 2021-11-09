China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP
China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Economists warn that Beijing’s harsh medicine for property sector and local government debt could cause chaos

  • Beijing’s stricter regulation of local government borrowing and real estate developers increase the risks that some of them may run out of cash, analysts say
  • Defusing financial risk was one of three economic priorities set by Chinese President Xi Jinping four years ago, which has seen scrutiny of hidden local government debts

Topic |   China property
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:15am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP
China's economy is losing steam as President Xi Jinping's government cracks down on corporate debt and energy use in pursuit of more stable, sustainable growth. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE