Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China economy: 7 ‘Xiconomic’ policies that have guided growth over the past decade

  • ‘Xiconomics’ encapsulates the long-term guiding principles of the world’s second-largest economy, and is central to ‘Xi Jinping Thought’
  • Xi’s philosophy has seen China expand global influence with the Belt and Road Initiative and reorient domestic development via ‘Dual Circulation’

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:45pm, 25 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE