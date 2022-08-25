Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP
Explainer |
China economy: 7 ‘Xiconomic’ policies that have guided growth over the past decade
- ‘Xiconomics’ encapsulates the long-term guiding principles of the world’s second-largest economy, and is central to ‘Xi Jinping Thought’
- Xi’s philosophy has seen China expand global influence with the Belt and Road Initiative and reorient domestic development via ‘Dual Circulation’
Xi Jinping has reshaped China’s economy since becoming president in 2013. Photo: AP