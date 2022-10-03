US President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law in August. Photo: TNS
Global Impact: US-China tech war weighs on Xi Jinping’s legacy ahead of 20th party congress
- Global Impact is a fortnightly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this edition, we look at how China’s technological progress has been stalled, especially after US President Joe Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law
