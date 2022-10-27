Li Qiang, China’s newly elected No 2 in the party hierarchy, is anticipated to take the premiership in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s top legislature ‘deliberates’ on new nominations, as leadership reshuffle stokes market turmoil
- The National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, which convened a meeting from Wednesday to Sunday, may have begun political appointments
- The NPC’s early approval of vice premiers could include those responsible for the economy, pandemic control, science and technology as well as foreign trade
