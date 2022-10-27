Li Qiang, China’s newly elected No 2 in the party hierarchy, is anticipated to take the premiership in March. Photo: Reuters
Li Qiang, China’s newly elected No 2 in the party hierarchy, is anticipated to take the premiership in March. Photo: Reuters
China’s top legislature ‘deliberates’ on new nominations, as leadership reshuffle stokes market turmoil

  • The National People’s Congress (NPC) standing committee, which convened a meeting from Wednesday to Sunday, may have begun political appointments
  • The NPC’s early approval of vice premiers could include those responsible for the economy, pandemic control, science and technology as well as foreign trade

Frank TangOrange Wang
Frank Tang in Beijingand Orange Wang

Updated: 2:13pm, 27 Oct, 2022

