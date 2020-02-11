The Munigurr-ma camping facility in Howard Springs is located around 25km outside Darwin. Photo: Stanley
Coronavirus: what life is like inside an Australian quarantine camp after being trapped in Wuhan
- Australia has brought 532 people out of China on two direct flights and one via New Zealand, but many more remain in Wuhan waiting for further evacuations
- The coronavirus has claimed over 1,000 lives, while infections have risen to more than 40,000 worldwide, with large parts of China still on lock down
