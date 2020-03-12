China was producing 116 million masks per day of February 29, including a mix of disposable and high-end masks like the American-designed N95 model worn by President Xi Jinping on his trip on Tuesday to Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s mask-making juggernaut cranks into gear, sparking fears of over-reliance on world’s workshop
- China is now making more than 100 million masks a day, up from 20 million before the coronavirus outbreak, and may start to export more to other countries
- Mask shortages elsewhere once more raise the debate about an over-reliance on China, with critics pointing to a lack of US industrial policy
Topic | China economy
China was producing 116 million masks per day of February 29, including a mix of disposable and high-end masks like the American-designed N95 model worn by President Xi Jinping on his trip on Tuesday to Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua