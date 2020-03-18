Britain, in announcing its £330 billion (US$400 billion) stimulus package on Tuesday, said lockdowns could last up to 18 months until a vaccine becomes available, while the Australian government said quarantines could continue for six months. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: global recession in 2020 now seen as guaranteed as outbreak ravages Europe, US
- Hope for rapid global economic recovery has faded, with some analysts predicting the downturn may last until next year
- Escalation of containment measures in Europe and the United States, along with weak Chinese economic data, are seen as tipping points in the outlook for the economy
