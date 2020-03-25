This is the first time in their 124-year history that the Olympic Games have been moved or delayed during peacetime. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympic Games delay a blow to Japan’s economy but secondary to Covid-19 fallout
- Estimates of damage from the postponement of this year’s event in Tokyo by one year range from 600 billion yen (US$5.4 billion) to 2 trillion yen (US$18 billion)
- But the delay is overshadowed by the coronavirus outbreak which has deepened Japan’s recession fears having already caused tourism to grind to a halt
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
This is the first time in their 124-year history that the Olympic Games have been moved or delayed during peacetime. Photo: Reuters