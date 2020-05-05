Since January, when the outbreak was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, shipments of personal protection equipment to Australia from China have been “many times” more than those heading in the opposite direction, according to Andrew Forrest. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China-Australia relationship at risk from Covid-19 blame game, mining magnate warns
- Fortescue Metals Group chairman Andrew Forrest says finger-pointing at Australia-based Chinese companies for shipping face masks to China was ‘un-Australian’
- China is Australia’s largest export destination, but a row has exploded over the Australian government’s push for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak
