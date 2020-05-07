Australia’s export-oriented agricultural industries are reliant on Chinese demand. Photo: Shutterstock
Australian government push to tap China market heats up industry debate about over-dependence

  • Submissions to Australian parliamentary inquiry highlight how government’s China focus has hurt export opportunities to other markets
  • Inquiry comes amid recent surge in debate about over-reliance, triggered by interruption of global supply chains due to Covid-19 shutdowns
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 2:00pm, 7 May, 2020

