The global garment industry is preparing for a slowdown as high-end fashion clients cut marketing budgets in response to declining demand for discretionary products. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: global textile industry braces for sharp downturn as orders dry up
- No ‘doomsday scenarios’ yet but there are strong signs the world’s textile industry is set for steep downturn due to the economic impact of Covid-19
- Restructuring of the industry could see China become global leader in design and offer a chance to develop new brands, industry insiders say
Topic | China economy
The global garment industry is preparing for a slowdown as high-end fashion clients cut marketing budgets in response to declining demand for discretionary products. Photo: AFP