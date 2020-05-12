The A$1.3 billion (US$846 million) barley trade to China accounts for around half of Australia’s barley exports. Photo: AFP
China’s restrictions on Australian beef, barley seen as retaliation for support of coronavirus investigation

  • Within the space of two days, China announced new tariffs of up to 80 per cent on Australian barley imports and banned beef imports from four firms
  • Some analysts believe the moves would create space for China to import more barley and beef from the US to fulfil requirements of their phase one trade deal
Topic |   China economy
Su-Lin Tan
Updated: 8:53pm, 12 May, 2020

